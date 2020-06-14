St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports slight increase in COVID-19 patients in ICU and on ventilators

The number of ICU patients increased also, jumping from 73 on Saturday to 75 on Sunday. The number of patients in the ICU increased from 61 on Saturday to 66 Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. It also recorded a slight uptick in the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators.

Across BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's hospitals, new hospital admissions dropped from 23 Saturday to 14 Sunday. However, the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 15 on Saturday to 17 on Sunday. The data is lagged two days, the task force noted.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 235 on Saturday to 241 on Sunday.

The number of patients in the ICU increased from 61 on Saturday to 66 today. The number of patients on ventilators increased from 35 Saturday to 39 Sunday.