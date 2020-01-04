ST. LOUIS — An employee at Procter & Gamble Co.'s St. Louis plant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Cincinnati company confirmed Tuesday.

Procter said while awaiting test results, it implemented contact tracing and sanitization of all areas. Specific areas were closed but the plant, at 169 E. Grand Ave., was not shut down and overall operations were not impacted, it said.

"We're constantly evaluating and updating the robust measures already in place to help our employees stay safe at work," Procter & Gamble said in a statement. "This includes temperature scans, shift rotations, queuing avoidance and physical distancing where possible. We also perform comprehensive, methodical cleaning of all production areas, including regular sanitization and surface disinfection that exceeds the most rigorous health authority standards."

A 2010 Business Journal report said Procter makes Cascade, Mr. Clean, Febreze and Swiffer cleaning products at the complex.

The company said March 26 that it is shifting manufacturing at some of its sites to make hand sanitizer and face marks, in part to help protect the company’s own front-line workers.

