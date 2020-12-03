ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has declared a public health emergency, prohibiting events with more than 1,000 attendees.

Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon press conference with city leaders.

So far, Missouri has one confirmed case of COVID-19. A woman in her 20s who had been studying in Italy tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to the area.

The announcement comes a day after many St. Patrick's Day events around the area were postponed or canceled.

Additionally, many universities have made changes to their school year and taken classes to online-only.

Sports leagues and large events have also been canceled or postponed.

