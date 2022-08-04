'This is our big night': More than 600 attend Francis Howell High School's first prom in two years

"(It's) really all about making memories and finishing off the new year strong," Amanda Korte said. "(I) really look forward to having fun with my friends."

ST CHARLES, Mo. — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prom night is back for one St. Charles County school district.

Students at Francis Howell High School got a chance to kick up their heels and have some fun Friday night at the Old Hickory Golf Club. It looked like a star-studded event.

Prom-goers stepped onto a red carpet as they walked through the grand entrance. A big "Howelly Wood" theme lit up the prom.

Sophia Moore, a student attending the event told 5 on Your Side's Robert Townsend she was ready for the night's fun.

Francis Howell High School senior Jacob Lanham said, "This is our big night. We're like the stars."

The stars were hundreds of ecstatic high school students, ready to dance the night away.

"I'm just excited to get out on the dance floor," senior Anabelle Murdock said. "Jump up and down to all the songs."

Junior Bruce Houltman was showing his bright orange suit— top hat and all that.

"Me and my dad— we just worked it out," Houltman said. "(We) found some stuff on Amazon and put it together."

Taking selfies and group photos, the high school students seemed to enjoy every minute of their prom night.

Some, like Annabelle Murdock, had more than just a kick out of it.

"I will probably take my heels off," Murdock said. "Yeah. My feet are already hurting. I'm definitely excited to do the real thing this year.

Senior Amanda Korte told 5 On Your Side what prom meant to her.

"(It's) really all about making memories and finishing off the new year strong," Korte said. "(I) really look forward to having fun with my friends."

The last two proms at the school were canceled because of COVID, but recent trends showed cases dropped dramatically— to just a handful.

That long-awaited great news gave these students the chance to sashay in their finest and finally have a prom, picking up cookies and treats instead of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Principal Dave Wedlock told 5 on Your Side it was time.

"Now, that it is a time that appears to be safe and also offers those classic things that everybody loves in a dance," the principal said. "We're happy to have it back again."