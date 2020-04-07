St. Louis Public Library temporarily closes Schlafly location

It will be closed this weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Library has temporarily closed its Schlafly location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the branch on June 24 and 25 and was tested on June 29. The employee is doing well and has not experienced any symptoms, the library said in a press release.

The library is communicating with staff and customers who may have come into contact with the employee.

The Schlafly location will remain closed through Sunday and anticipates being able to reopen to the public on Monday, after cleaning is done.

