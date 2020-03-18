ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools announced the closure of its schools Sunday night as local jurisdictions continue their efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

For so many of the children now out of school, the meals they received while at school were vital, and maybe even the only meals they eat all day. Because of this food reliance for many students, the city and the St. Louis Public School system have come together to offer free meals for students under the age of 18 throughout the pandemic outbreak.

The grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed at the gymnasium at each site. The meals are available from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday.

The April 3 end date is tentative.

The locations are as follows:

North city schools

Bryan Hill — 2128 E. Gano - March 23 - April 3

Clay — 3820 N. 14th - March 23 - April 3

Confluence Academy - Old North — 3017 N. 13th - March 23 - April 3

Hamilton — 5819 Westminster Place - March 23 - April 3

Hickey — 3111 Cora - March 23 - April 3

Jefferson — 1301 Hogan - March 23 - April 3

KIPP Victory — 955 Arcade - March 23 - April 3

La Salle — 1106 Jefferson March 18 - March 20, and March 30 - April 3

Langston — 5511 Wabada - March 23 - April 3

Nance — 8959 Riverview - March 23 - April 3

Patrick Henry — 1220 N. 10th - March 23 - April 3

Pierre Laclede — 5821 Kennerly - March 23 - April 3

Soldan — 918 Union - March 23 - April 3

Vashon — 3035 Cass - March 23 - April 3

Walbridge — 5000 Davison - March 23 - April 3

Yeatman — 4265 Athlone - March 23 - April 3

Downtown/south city schools

Carnahan — 4041 S. Broadway - March 23 - April 3

Carondelet Leadership Academy — 7604 Michigan - March 18 - April 3

Confluence Preparatory Academy — 310 N. 15th - March 23 - April 3

Confluence Academy - South City — 3112 Meramec - March 23 - April 3

Fanning — 3417 Grace - March 23 - April 3

Froebel — 3709 Nebraska - March 23 - April 3

KIPP St. Louis High School — 706 N. Jefferson - March 23 - April 3

KIPP Wisdom — 1224 Grattan - March 23 - April 3

Long — 5028 Morganford - March 23 - April 3

Lyon @ Blow — 516 Loughborough - March 23 - April 3

Mallinckrodt — 6020 Pernod - March 23 - April 3

Mullanphy — 4221 Shaw - March 23 - April 3

Peabody — 1224 S. 14th - March 18 - April 3

Roosevelt — 3230 Hartford - March 23 - April 3

Shaw — 5329 Columbia - March 23 - April 3

Sigel — 2050 Allen - March 23 - April 3

Wilkinson — 1921 Prather - March 23 - April 3

