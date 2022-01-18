St. Louis restaurant sets up staff testing clinic as long lines continue

Leaders at Tempus in the Grove said they had to switch strategies when staff members reported waiting up to four hours for a COVID swab.

ST. LOUIS — On a prep day without any customers in the dining room, the staff at Tempus restaurant peel potatoes, roll out dough, and pull down their masks for an on-site COVID test.

"We've got employees that don't have cars so aren't able to do drive-up testing through Walgreens or CVS, and we've got other employees who have waited hours to get their tests taken," Andrew Viragh, principal at Sonder Hospital, said of the need for their new weekly on-site testing strategy.

Viragh said employees previously were finding their own tests offsite, but they knew they needed a better solution as the demand for tests ramped up.

They found their solution across the river.

They hand-deliver tests every week to Biovision Diagnostics, with results in about 24 hours. Viragh said that's far faster than the 48- to 72-hour turnaround time some employees experienced. Plus, Viragh said one employee didn't get their results for a full week after testing.

"Our goal was to get 200 people tested per day, and we are hitting that goal," Christopher Ave of St. Louis County Public Health Department said of their testing capacity.

The county recently opened another clinic at their North County Recreation Complex to meet high demands during high community spread.

The county's data shows about one in three test-takers is positive for the virus.

"That is an extremely high number, and it's one that tells us that we're not even capturing all the COVID that's in the community. As high as our numbers are, there are many cases out there that we don't yet know about," Ave said.

And at Tempus they say negative results come with multiple positive benefits.

"It's not just physical health," Viragh said. "What we have found is that when we are able to affirm to all of our staff that they are working with other individuals who are healthy, it benefits their own mental health. The morale is up. People just feel much more comfortable."

Restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, and Viragh said the weekly testing is factored into their operating costs.