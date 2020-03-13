ST. LOUIS — At Sump Coffee in St. Louis, there's a message on the front door listing new precautions in place over concerns about COVID-19.

"We're kind of guessing, just like anybody else," co-owner Scott Carey said of the measures.

Carey said they've put hand sanitizer around the coffee shop, which some patrons have likened to "gold bars" for their rarity in coronavirus cleanliness.

They're no longer accepting reusable cups for refills behind the counter. Instead, they're allowing customers to transfer drinks themselves.

And, Carey's crew is asking people to consider paying with credit cards or contactless payment.

Carey said they're also seeing a drop in sales. As a roastery, Sump Coffee supplies some customers with bulk coffee. But those same customers are asking their employees to work from home, no longer requiring the communal coffee.

"This is an ecosystem, and it is very interconnected," Carey said. "One part starts to fall, and it really does unravel."

At Herbie's in Clayton, owner Aaron Titlebaum said this week brought a "30 to 40% dip in sales," adding when it comes to large groups, "I'd say 80% of our corporate [bookings] are gone."

To counteract the changing clientele, they've started a new service: curbside delivery.

"The most important thing for us to do is to remain fluid," Titlebaum said.

He said they would send a letter to staff Thursday outlining the changes and letting them know a game plan for the foreseeable future.

"It's uncharted waters. It's unique waters," Titlebaum said. "So, we are really working hard to figure this out."

Contact reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.

