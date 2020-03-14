ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Science Center will be closed through March 31 due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

"As a hands-on and primarily indoor learning space in which guests interact closely in excess of thousands a day, we feel that the Science Center has an obligation to take this position," the Saint Louis Science Center said in a news release.

Guests who have purchased tickets for paid attractions at the science center will be able to exchange their tickets for a full refund by contacting them at 314-289-4400.

Guests can also donate the money for the tickets to the science center and receive a tax donation receipt.

The Saint Louis Science Center joins a long list of organizations that have closed amid coronavirus concerns.

