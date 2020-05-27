St. Louis mayor urges social distance rule breakers to self-quarantine after viral Lake of the Ozarks photos

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is joining St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in urging people who partied within 6 feet of others to stay at home for two weeks

ST. LOUIS — If you live or work in the City of St. Louis and were among the crowds of people ignoring social distancing rules at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend, you're being asked to self-quarantine.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is joining St. Louis County Executive Sam Page — along with leaders in Kansas City and Kansas — in urging people who partied within 6 feet of others to stay at home for two weeks.

“If you were part of a group that didn’t socially distance or wear masks, please, for the health of your family, coworkers and friends, stay home for the next 14 days,” Mayor Krewson said in a tweet Monday night.

Viral photos and videos in social media posts showed people packed in pools and on patios at popular lake-area bars without masks on, all while underneath large banners that encouraged patrons to keep a safe distance from one another.

“I know many people safely enjoyed the Lake this weekend while taking the appropriate safety precautions. But too many did not. And given potential for asymptomatic spread, this behavior creates much more risk for the rest of us. Contact @CityofSTLDOH if you feel you were exposed,” the mayor tweeted.

Mayor Krewson did not issue a formal advisory, which is what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page did Monday evening.

Page asked the county health department to issue a travel advisory. Anyone in the county who partied at the lake – or elsewhere over the holiday weekend – and didn’t keep a safe social distance is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative.

"What we saw this weekend was an international example of bad judgement," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.

The county also is urging employers to ask workers about any recent traveling they’ve done and their social distancing behaviors.

St. Louis and St. Louis County have been gradually reopening for a week. St. Louis County said the crowds at the lake included people from the St. Louis area.

"This is a time when we're starting to ease some of our restrictions and get more movement in our community and try and do it in a thoughtful, measured way. And what we saw this weekend was not thoughtful," Page said.