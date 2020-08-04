ST. LOUIS — St. Louis health department director Dr. Fred Echols said the city's stay-at-home order will "likely" be extended because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Echols made this statement Wednesday afternoon during a Facebook live question and answer session hosted by Mayor Lyda Krewson that she calls "Live with Lyda."
Echols said the health department will continue to look at the data to determine whether the order will need to be extended.
Currently, the city's stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on April 22.
As of April 7, 12 people have died and there are 476 total cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which is due to end on April 24.
