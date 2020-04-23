x
coronavirus

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces schedule changes, postponements due to COVID-19

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra calendar is getting an update due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Credit: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is out with a new schedule of date changes, postponements and cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SLSO is postponing and rescheduling all concerts and events through June 6.

These concerts and events have been rescheduled, postponed or canceled:

  • May 16-17 "Raiders of the Lost Ark" - POSTPONED (Date TBD)
  • May 29 "Revolution – The Music of the Beatles" - RESCHEDULED to August 7
  • May 31 Youth Orchestra Performs on NPR’s "From the Top" – CANCELED
  • June 6 Sara Evans – RESCHEDULED to August 8

The SLSO said it will announce a decision regarding the remaining summer schedule at a future date.

Those with tickets to any events that have been altered can:

  • Keep them for rescheduled concerts, as the same tickets will be valid
  • Donate the value of the ticket to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction
  • Place the ticket value on your account for future use prior to May 31, 2021

You can visit slso.org/concertupdate for a complete list of schedule changes.

