St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces schedule changes, postponements due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is out with a new schedule of date changes, postponements and cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The SLSO is postponing and rescheduling all concerts and events through June 6.
These concerts and events have been rescheduled, postponed or canceled:
- May 16-17 "Raiders of the Lost Ark" - POSTPONED (Date TBD)
- May 29 "Revolution – The Music of the Beatles" - RESCHEDULED to August 7
- May 31 Youth Orchestra Performs on NPR’s "From the Top" – CANCELED
- June 6 Sara Evans – RESCHEDULED to August 8
The SLSO said it will announce a decision regarding the remaining summer schedule at a future date.
Those with tickets to any events that have been altered can:
- Keep them for rescheduled concerts, as the same tickets will be valid
- Donate the value of the ticket to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction
- Place the ticket value on your account for future use prior to May 31, 2021
You can visit slso.org/concertupdate for a complete list of schedule changes.
Related Stories
RELATED: The Fabulous Fox announces new dates for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ plans to reschedule ‘Cats’