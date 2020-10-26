Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

COVID-19 numbers in the St. Louis area continue to increase

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing Monday as the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased over the weekend.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 26.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 52* yesterday to 46 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 51 yesterday to 52 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 353 yesterday to 360 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 346 yesterday to 386 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 86 yesterday to 72 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 101 yesterday to 98 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 49 yesterday to 50 today.