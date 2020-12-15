Hospitalizations remain high as first vaccines arrive across St. Louis area

The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force reported 100 new hospital admissions Tuesday, up from 85 Monday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in the St. Louis area Tuesday, one day after the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at area hospitals.

The task force reported 25 additional deaths in the St. Louis area Tuesday, an increase from 18 Monday.

Staffed bed capacity was at 84% Tuesday across the four major hospital systems that are part of the task force – BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital. ICUs were at 85% staffed bed capacity.

New hospital admissions increased from 85 Monday to 100 Tuesday, with data lagged two days. The seven-day moving average, also lagged two days, decreased slightly from 116 to 115.

Inpatient hospitalization of people suspected to have COVID-19 increased from 69 to 91.

Though the vaccine has arrived, it will be some time before everyone is able to be vaccinated, and even then, health officials warn that people should continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Monday that vaccinations are "a really critical step in winning this war over the virus."

St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday that the vaccine will be distributed in the following order during Phase 1: health care workers first, essential workers (EMS, fire departments, police, corrections facilities, teachers, education staff) and then high-risk populations (65 and older with underlying conditions.)

Here is the task force's full breakdown of data for Dec. 15, 2020:

