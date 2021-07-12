St. Louis task force holds COVID-19 briefing as hospitalizations continue to trend up

The briefing comes one week after the task force's most recent update, during which Dr. Clay Dunagan said the region was "going in the wrong direction"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on COVID-19 cases in area hospitals.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing in the video player above or on the task force's Facebook page.

The briefing comes one week after the task force's most recent update, during which Dr. Clay Dunagan said the region was "going in the wrong direction" in regards to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As for what is causing the increase, Dr. Dunagan said there are several different factors.

"[Waning immunity] may be adding some to the surge that we're seeing," Dr. Dunagan said, "but right now, I would say that the dominant impact for the surge is likely crowding indoors and people forgoing masks and social distancing."

Dr. Dunagan also spoke about the omicron variant last week. He said there are still many unknowns about the new variant, but he said there is reason to believe vaccinations will reduce the severity of symptoms from the omicron variant.

"While we don't yet know whether vaccines are fully protective against omicron, there is a lot of evidence and good reason to believe that vaccines will protect against serious disease, particularly those that have received booster doses," Dr. Dunagan said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Dr. Dunagan said precautions used in previous stages of the pandemic are the best bet to limit the spread of all the COVID-19 variants.

The data for December 6, 2021, is as follows: