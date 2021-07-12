St. Louis task force holds COVID-19 briefing as hospitalizations continue to trend up

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on COVID-19 cases in area hospitals.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing in the video player above or on the task force's Facebook page.
The briefing comes one week after the task force's most recent update, during which Dr. Clay Dunagan said the region was "going in the wrong direction" in regards to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
As for what is causing the increase, Dr. Dunagan said there are several different factors.
"[Waning immunity] may be adding some to the surge that we're seeing," Dr. Dunagan said, "but right now, I would say that the dominant impact for the surge is likely crowding indoors and people forgoing masks and social distancing."
Dr. Dunagan also spoke about the omicron variant last week. He said there are still many unknowns about the new variant, but he said there is reason to believe vaccinations will reduce the severity of symptoms from the omicron variant.
"While we don't yet know whether vaccines are fully protective against omicron, there is a lot of evidence and good reason to believe that vaccines will protect against serious disease, particularly those that have received booster doses," Dr. Dunagan said.
In addition to getting vaccinated, Dr. Dunagan said precautions used in previous stages of the pandemic are the best bet to limit the spread of all the COVID-19 variants.
The data for December 6, 2021, is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 40 Monday to 57 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 54 Monday to 57 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 408 Monday to 424 Tuesday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations increased – from 459 Monday to 479 Tuesday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased - from 30 Monday to 27 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICU increased – from 90 Monday 98 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased – from 56 Monday to 61 Tuesday.
- 3 COVID deaths were reported Monday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 6 Monday to 5 Tuesday.
- Across the system hospitals, 60 patients were discharged Monday bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 31,093.
- Of the 454 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospital systems Tuesday – 103 are fully vaccinated. That’s 23% of the patient population.
- There are 6 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 6 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There is 1 COVID-positive child who is 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Tuesday’s staffed bed hospital capacity is at 91% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 82% of their total staffed bed capacity.