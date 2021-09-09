WATCH LIVE: St. Louis task force to hold COVID-19 briefing as schools deal with cases, quarantine

Hospitalizations and admissions have declined in recent weeks, but the number of admissions is still higher than 40 per day, which is considered the "red line"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

The briefing comes a day after the St. Louis County Health Department announced hundreds of students tested positive and more than 1,000 were in quarantine after the first few weeks of the school year.

Task force hospitalizations and admissions have declined in recent weeks, but the number of admissions is still higher than 40 per day, which is what task force leaders consider the "red line."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.

The data for Sept. 8, 2021, is as follows: