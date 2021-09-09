WATCH LIVE: St. Louis task force to hold COVID-19 briefing as schools deal with cases, quarantine

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
The briefing comes a day after the St. Louis County Health Department announced hundreds of students tested positive and more than 1,000 were in quarantine after the first few weeks of the school year.
Task force hospitalizations and admissions have declined in recent weeks, but the number of admissions is still higher than 40 per day, which is what task force leaders consider the "red line."
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
The data for Sept. 8, 2021, is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 62 Tuesday to 68 Wednesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 78 Tuesday to 75 Wednesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 537 Tuesday to 531 Wednesday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 540 Tuesday to 529 Wednesday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 34 Tuesday to 44 Wednesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 130 Tuesday to 127 Wednesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 82 Tuesday to 83 Wednesday.
- The number of COVID deaths increased – from 6 Tuesday to 10 Wednesday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same Wednesday at 8.
- Across the system hospitals, 75 patients were discharged Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 26,963.
- Of the 493 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospitals Wednesday – 87 are fully vaccinated. That’s 18% of the patient population.
- There were 12 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There were 10 COVID positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There were 3 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There was 1 COVID positive child 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Wednesday, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 90% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 83% of their total staffed bed capacity.