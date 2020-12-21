St. Louis pandemic task force reports slight 'downward trend' of hospital admissions, hospitalizations

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,130 additional cases

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a downward trend in many COVID-19 metrics Monday, but the head of the task force cautioned the numbers are still too high.

"We don't want a post-Christmas surge," said. Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force said during the briefing Monday. "Please give these exhausted health care workers ... the greatest gift you could give them and stay home and prevent the spread."

The task force released the following data Monday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 94* yesterday to 87 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 111 to 109 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 883 yesterday to 877 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 847 yesterday to 873 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 97 yesterday to 73 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 181 yesterday to 185 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 117 to 114 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 11 yesterday to 15 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 18 today.

Across the system hospitals, 85 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 13,432.

Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 80%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.

Watch Monday's entire briefing in the video player below:

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Monday reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,130 additional confirmed cases, pushing its pandemic total to 368,316 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 987 deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 905,069 and 15,299 deaths.