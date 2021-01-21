COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend in St. Louis area

Staffed bed hospital capacity is at an average of 83% across task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 85% of their total staffed bed capacity.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Wednesday reported decreases in every COVID-19 metric, staying in line with the downward trend the task force has reported over the last several days.

Missouri reported 2,049 new cases of the virus Wednesday, higher than the number of new cases the state reported on Tuesday (1,593). Illinois reported 4,979 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; the day before the state reported 4,822 new cases.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 21.