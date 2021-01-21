COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Wednesday reported decreases in every COVID-19 metric, staying in line with the downward trend the task force has reported over the last several days.
Missouri reported 2,049 new cases of the virus Wednesday, higher than the number of new cases the state reported on Tuesday (1,593). Illinois reported 4,979 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; the day before the state reported 4,822 new cases.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 21.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 92 yesterday to 87 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 96 yesterday to 93 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 694 yesterday to 679 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 673 yesterday to 629 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 59 yesterday to 47 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 126 yesterday to 120 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 89 yesterday to 83 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 17 yesterday to 13 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 14 yesterday to 13 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 87 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 16,840.
- Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 85% of their total staffed bed capacity.