St. Louis area hospital admissions plateauing, still in 'red zone,' task force says

The incident commander urged people to continue mitigation strategies to bring numbers down

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admisisons and hospitalizations -- key metrics that show the impact of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area -- are leveling out, but still concerning, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

"We're not seeing those dramatic spikes that we saw about 10 days ago," incident commander Dr. Alex Garza said during a briefing Friday. "Forty admissions a day is still what we consider in our red zone. It's still a high number."

He urged people to continue mitigation strategies.

The task force provided the following data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 42 yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 40 yesterday to 41 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 304 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 295 yesterday to 300 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased 107 yesterday to 101 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 82 yesterday to 83 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 47 yesterday to 52 today.

Across the system hospitals, 382 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,311.

The state of Missouri recorded 13,652 tests Friday – the highest number of tests on a single day since Aug. 11. The state has also recorded the highest number of new cases since July 30.

There are 1,605 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's cumulative total to 90,215, according to data on the state's website. Seventeen people have died due to the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 1,562.

The positivity rate increased slightly from Thursday to Friday, from 8.79% to 8.83%.