Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Monday briefing.

On Sunday, the task force reported a slight decrease in hospital admissions. Last week, there was an uptick in hospital admissions in the St. Louis area.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 123,276 cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for September 28.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 31* yesterday to 29 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 yesterday to 36 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 266 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 257 yesterday to 272 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 117 yesterday to 110 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 76 yesterday to 79 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 49 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,220.