'We hope that we never need it' | St. Louis constructs temporary morgue

The city had set up early on in the pandemic but dismantled it in June

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has set up a temporary morgue "out of an abundance of caution" that would hold about the bodies of 50 people.

"We don't need it right now and we hope that we never need it," St. Louis Mayor Krewson said during a briefing Friday on Facebook Live.

"I hope, you know, in a month or two months or three months, somebody saying to me, 'Well, why did you waste the money on that?' Because I'll be happy that, you know, if that is the situation, that we don't need it," she said.

The city's permanent morgue holds about 60 people, Krewson said.

The city reported 25 deaths related to the coronavirus in November, compared to May when there were 65 deaths.

"Early on, many more people were dying of COVID," Krewson said. "And of course, the treatments have been are better now."

According to the city's dashboard, there have been 10 COVID-19-related deaths from Nov. 17 - 30.

When asked about the potential for a morgue in St. Louis County, officials recently told 5 On Your Side they are assessing the situation but there are no plans to construct a morgue.

The county's morgue was originally proposed by the regional health systems, including BJC Health, SSM Health and Mercy Hospital and regional governments granted the health systems’ request.