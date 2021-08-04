St. Louis VA holding walk-in COVID vaccine event Sunday

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available first come, first served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Hall on Chouteau

ST. LOUIS — VA St. Louis Health Care System is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday for Veterans, including 8e/8g category Veterans, retired Guard and Reserves, caregivers, spouses and other beneficiaries.

The vaccine is free. Over 41,000 Veterans and VA staff have already received the vaccine.

The walk-in event is first come, first served, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Hall on Chouteau, 2319 Chouteau Ave. in St. Louis. VA Eligibility will be on-site to answer questions about eligibility for care.

"We're honored to include Guardsmen and Reservists, caregivers and spouses among those we can now offer the vaccine," said Keith Repko, Medical Center Director. "Guardsmen and Reservists just need to have retired from service to come to our walk-in vaccine event on Sunday. They do not need to be collecting their retirement benefit yet."

The vaccine available for the walk-in event is Moderna, which is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The second dose will be scheduled for all participants on Sunday, May 9 at the Grand Hall.

Side effects with the Moderna are similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifies that because of the differences in formulations of the various COVID vaccines available, this two-dose series should be administered at the same location for safety and to ensure maximum vaccine effectiveness.

The expanded vaccination group is provided under authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.

For updates, follow the VA's COVID-19 vaccination page: