ST. LOUIS — There will be lots of blue around St. Louis on Thursday.

Various businesses and attractions, along with thousands of new LED streetlights in the city, will #LightItBlue in solidarity with health care workers across the world on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Other cities around the country will do the same.

Downtown St. Louis recently got a streetlight upgrade with new technology that can change colors based on everything from holidays to sporting events.

"We felt like this was a great opportunity to use our new #LightMySTL technology to remind the health care workers who are putting their lives on the line every day that we're tinking of them," Downtown STL CEO Missy Kelley said. "We encourage other St. Louis institutions, as well as the many other downtowns across the U.S., to join us in honoring those on the frontlines of this pandemic, especially if they have the capabilities of making their lighting systems blue for the time being."

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station and the McDonnell Planetarium at Forest Park will also light up blue on Thursday as part of the #LightItBlue campaign.

