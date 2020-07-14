St. Louis Wheel offers senior hours so older visitors can avoid crowds

The new hours begin July 15 and will continue each week

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Wheel at St. Louis Union Station will now be offering senior hours for visitors ages 60 and older.

Senior hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. each Wednesday and Thursday. The wheel is offering these hours to help older visitors avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new hours begin on July 15 and will continue each week.

Tickets for a ride on the wheel cost $15 and are available on site or online by clicking here. The wheel is also wheelchair accessible.

The wheel has enhanced safety and sanitizing procedures in place including:

Team members wear masks and guests are encouraged to do the same.

Employees are screened daily to verify that they do not have fevers or other COVID-19 symptoms.

Guests are asked to answer questions to confirm their health.

Pavement markers guide guests to stay at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

Gondola loading and unloading cycles are spaced to allow physical distancing between guests and between cleaning cycles.

The wheel’s gondolas are sanitized between groups. Clean Team members continuously sanitize surfaces on and around the wheel, in the wheel park and at the other attractions.

All team members are required to wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Hand sanitizing stations are in place throughout the wheel park.

Click here for more information about the wheel.