St. Louisans celebrate on a beautiful Easter Sunday

The weather sets the tone for Easter dresses and outdoor services on a day many found to be picturesque

ST. LOUIS — Sunday turned out to be a beautiful Easter, and not even a worldwide pandemic could keep people inside on the holiday.

Many people found it positively picturesque.

Bells marked the occasion at St. Alphonsus Rock Church in St. Louis, where associate pastor Rodney Olive addressed how to convey the Easter message during a pandemic.

“It’s about transformation,” said Olive. “It’s a time to step back and understand what’s really important.”

New City Fellowship South City took to the great outdoors of Tower Grove Park for their Easter Sunday Church services.

Since they were wearing their Easter Sunday best, many people marked the occasion with a family photo. That was the case with Jerome Harris and his four beautiful children — Micah, 12; Madison, 10; Morgan, 9; and McKenzie, soon-to-be 6. They were posing for pictures in a plaza at Lindell and Euclid in the Central West End.

“Uncles, aunts — they want to see the kids in their Easter outfits,” said Harris, “so we chose to wear yellow, white and blue. There are just so many colors in the tulips, they just look amazing.”

The tenets of COVID-19 mitigation were outlined on the front steps of Cathedral Basilica, and were faithfully followed inside, where the 10 a.m. socially-distanced Easter Sunday service was standing-room-only.

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski said, “The Easter message is that the tomb is empty. And it is empty because he is risen. And because he is risen, we can overcome all, even a pandemic.”

Church-goer Warren Waldmann said, “The day is coming when it’s going to be back to normal. Don’t know when, but that’s great.”

George Ajazi discussed the social distancing measures inside.

“So, they used every other pew, and they only had three people per pew,” said Ajazi. “Everything else was standing room.”