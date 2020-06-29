St. Louis COVID-19 task force to hold briefing on hospital data

The increase in new cases in Missouri over the last 10 days has not significantly impacted hospitalization numbers in St. Louis or across the state.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing on hospital data in the area as Missouri continues to report an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state.

You can watch the briefing in the video player above or on the task force's Facebook page.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 468 new cases, bringing the total in the state to 21,043.

The state also reported 6,233 new tests, bringing the state's total to 367,406. The state's positivity rate increased slightly Monday from 5.70% to 5.72%.

The first time the Missouri health department reported 300 new cases in a single day was June 20. Since then, the state has reported fewer than 300 new cases twice.

The increase in new cases over the last 10 days has not significantly impacted hospitalization numbers in St. Louis or across the state.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reported a single-day increase in total COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals Sunday, but the 7-day average remained the same, and other numbers tracked by the task force remained the same or decreased across the board.

Here's a breakdown of the latest numbers from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 16 Saturday to 13 Sunday.

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 17 Saturday to 16 Sunday.

Total hospitalizations increased from 212 Saturday to 229 Sunday.

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations stayed the same as Saturday, 228.

The number of patients in the ICUs decreased, from 47 Saturday to 44 Sunday.

The number of patients on ventilators remained the same as Saturday, 30.

Across the system hospitals, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the to 2,854.