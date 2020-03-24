CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield will open a drive-thru coronavirus testing facility Wednesday.

The facility will be on the parking lot between the Mr. and Mrs. Theodore P. Desloge, Jr. Outpatient Center, Building B and St. Luke’s Resource Center, which is directly west across Highway 141 from the hospital’s main campus.

The testing facility will be for patients who have a written order for COVID-19 testing from a St. Luke's medical staff provider. Once the patient gets the written order, they can call 314-966-9107 to set up an appointment time. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients also can set up an appointment online through InQuicker at stlukes-stl.com.

"Individuals who utilize the drive-through testing site are advised to follow the instructions given by their healthcare provider and self-quarantine while they await their results," the news release said.

Test results will be available within five to seven business days.

There are several drive-thru and other testing facilities in the St. Louis are for people with doctor's orders to get tested.

