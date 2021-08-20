St. Luke's to require vaccination or negative COVID test for hospital visitors

St. Luke's also requires that all employees are vaccinated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, St. Luke's will require hospital visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or produce proof of a negative test starting Monday, Aug. 23.

The visitor policy applies to its locations in Chesterfield and DesPeres. It does not apply to St. Luke's outpatient services, physicians' offices, or urgent care facilities.

The negative COVID-19 test must be done 72 hours prior to the visit. Visitors will be required to show their negative test or proof of vaccination when they check in at the hospitals.

“We recognize the important role that loved ones have in the recovery process of hospitalized patients, and we are committed to doing everything possible to continue safely welcoming visitors into our facilities,” said Diane Ray, St. Luke’s senior vice president and network chief nursing officer and St. Luke’s Hospital chief operating officer in a press release. "St. Luke’s is a leader in patient safety, and the steps we are taking now will provide added protection for everyone during this especially challenging phase of the pandemic.”

St. Louis area hospitals have announced changes to their visitor policies due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. At least three Mercy locations have restricted the number of hospital visitors and require them to wear masks.