ST. LOUIS — A physician at St. Mary’s Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

No information has been released about the doctor other than they are quarantined in their home, according to SSM Health.

According to a statement from SSM Health, the doctor had not seen any patients at St. Mary’s Hospital since March 16 and did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 on the last day they were working at the hospital.

"Because of this we believe there was minimal exposure to other staff and patients," SSM Health said in an emailed statement to 5 On Your Side.

“Our health care workers are on the front line every day caring for the sick and vulnerable, especially during uncertain times like these. We are committed to a safe and healthy work environment for all of them and encourage anyone who feels ill to stay home” SSM Health said.

Last Friday, a nurse at St. Mary's was the first person in the St. Louis area to die from COVID-19.

Coworkers said Judy Wilson-Griffin will always be remembered as a beloved healthcare worker. An SSM Health spokeswoman released the following statement regarding Wilson-Griffin’s death:

“Judy Wilson-Griffin was a beloved member of our SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital family. Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend. One of our physicians put it best, 'Judy was an incredible nurse, educator, leader and person. Her passion and dedication was second to none. She was a hero in the truest sense.'”

