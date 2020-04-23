St. Mary's staff making masks out of surgical wraps

Staff members in the labor and delivery and OR departments are turning the previously-discarded wraps into reusable cloth masks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Staff members in the labor and delivery and operating room departments at St. Mary's Hospital are using their free time and sewing skills to turn scraps into reusable facemasks.

A couple of weeks ago, staff members came up with the idea to save the blue wraps used to sterilize surgical instruments and give them a second life. After weeks of collecting, the staff members converted a conference room in the hospital into a sewing workshop.

The finished product is a reusable mask fit for going to the grocery store or pharmacy to pick up necessary goods.

“The team is having a lot of fun making the masks and doing a great job,” added Angee Brewer, nursing director for surgical services at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.