ST. LOUIS — With widespread closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Patrick's Day holiday is looking a lot different in St. Louis this year.

Every parade has been canceled in the area and many St. Louis restaurants are closing their doors.

St. Patricks Day at The Pat Connolly Tavern has been huge for the last 78 years. Normally they'd be packed, but on Tuesday their doors will stay locked.

The restaurants announced the closure in a lengthy post on social media after closing service early Monday night.

"We believe that it would not be in the best interest of our staff, our customers, or the broader community to host a large gathering," the business said on Facebook. "We did not make this decision lightly, as we know the special place Pat's on St. Patrick's Day means to so many people."

Other St. Patrick's Day staples like Tamm Avenue Bar, Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub and John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden made similar announcements on social media.

It's not just Irish institutions that are closing their doors. In the last day, other restaurants have made the same decision.

The voluntary closures come after an announcement from president trump Monday recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. In St. Louis, leaders have prohibited events and gatherings of more than 50 people.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated a two-week ban on dining inside restaurants starting March 17. Election day is continuing as planned for Illinois.

"One way or another, we are all in this together," The Pat Connolly Tavern said. "Drinking in a pub is grand, but there’s no finer measure of a community than when we come together for a greater good and support our fellow neighbors."

