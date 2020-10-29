Coronavirus outbreak at St. Peters nursing home

"I didn't have to go to the hospital, but I am taking over the counter medication. A lot of staff go it," said a worker at St. Peters Manor Care Center

ST. PETERS, Mo. — "We had an outbreak starting about two weeks ago," said a worker who asked us to not reveal her name, so she can protect her job.

The employee says the coronavirus outbreak quickly spread throughout St. Peters Manor Care Center.

"Residents started having diarrhea really bad, throwing up, high fevers. It was just the residents at first and then they started identifying employees that were positive," the worker said.

The nurse says half of the long-term, nursing facility's 75 residents became exposed to the virus. She also claims that she and more than a dozen co-workers tested positive and got sick while at work.

"We were wearing gloves. We were wearing masks and once the outbreak happened, I did feel like it was inevitable that I was gonna get it because it happened so fast," the worker said.

Craig Workman is a spokesperson for St. Peters Manor.

He confirmed the nursing home, which has been in St. Peters since the late 70s, is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement sent to 5 On Your Side, Workman said "these new, positive cases are the first at our facility since ten were reported in March."

Workman added he cannot confirm the exact number of residents and employees currently battling COVID-19.

In the statement he said, "I cannot verify the percentages of residents and staff that are currently positive, but I can tell you it is far less than have of the total staff."

Craig Workman also confirmed that the nursing home's administrator and director of nursing are among those who have tested positive and are currently recovering at home.

"The residents are the ones suffering. I plan to go back to work at St. Peters Manor, but I also hope that they have a plan to help our employees and residents," the employee said.

The nursing home's spokesperson also said "we are following all protocols and protective actions recommended by state and federal authorities to screen and protect the health and safety of our residents and staff and contain the spread of the virus inside our facility."

Craig Workman also says the facility is currently testing all staff twice weekly and all residents weekly until there are no new, positive tests at the facility for 14 consecutive days. These tests are conducted on-site in available areas that respect privacy, he added.

"Additionally, we are supplementing our available staff with on-site clinical and administrative professionals from our corporate office as well as with temporary agency professionals to continue providing sufficient staffing levels. We will continue working closely with local and state health officials to meet all the medical and personal care needs of our residents and staff."