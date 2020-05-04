CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — An employee at the Friendship Village senior living facility in Chesterfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said the employee went to a local hospital with symptoms of asthma after leaving work on Thursday, and did not work on Friday.

The facility said as of Saturday morning, no residents have exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms.

Friendship Village said they informed the local health departments as well as the CDC directly immediately after learning of the employee's positive diagnosis.

The facility has been quarantined and families have been notified. The community has been fully screening employees for several weeks, which includes temperature checks, exposure questionnaires and scrubbing in with hand sanitizer.

