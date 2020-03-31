JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A staff member at Maple Grove Elementary in the Northwest R-1 School District has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

The employee did not exhibit any symptoms while school was in session and students were present, the district wrote in a letter to parents. But the staff member did make a brief visit to the building on Friday, March 20.

Jefferson County health officials will contact anyone who may be at risk of exposure.

"We will continue to be transparent in our communications, and will let you know of any further developments. In the meantime, it is important that as a community we abide by the current 'stay at home' order," Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer wrote in a letter.

