ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and CenterPointe Hospital confirmed that as of Tuesday, more than 20 staff members and three patients at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of five staff members who tested positive as of Monday.

Hospital officials said they have tested more than 60 staff members, including those without symptoms who may have been exposed and would not meet the criteria for testing under current state and federal guidelines.

This latest update came after the hospital decided to temporarily stop admissions, and employees reached out to 5 On Your Side to voice concern about the hospital's handling of the situation.

The hospital said it's working to open a dedicated unit to treat the mental health needs of area patients who have tested positive, with a separate area to treat those who are under investigation for having the virus. They also said employees who have tested positive are quarantined at home.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is a daily priority,” CenterPointe CEO Scott Williams said in a statement. “We continue to gather information to determine how best to proceed, and that is why we value our partnership with St. Charles County Public Health staff in making these important decisions. We, like every other health care provider in Missouri and the entire country, have been scrambling and turning over every stone to find PPE for our staff. We were relieved to finally receive a shipment of N95 masks on Wednesday, March 24, which we began to distribute to our staff immediately.”

