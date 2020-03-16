SEATTLE — Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus and to increase social distancing.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-thrus or on the Starbucks app.

The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, an executive with the company.

Whether on their own or by declaration or suggestion by lawmakers, many business are either transitioning to a "to go" model, closing earlier each night, or closing altogether for at least a couple of weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention on Sunday suggested organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S

