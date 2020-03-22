ST. LOUIS — Several states and cities have issued a ‘stay-at-home’ order amid the coronavirus pandemic. But what does that mean?

The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have both issued stay-at-home orders, which will go into effect on March 23 and last for 30 days. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 21. In Illinois, the order is expected to last until at least April 7.

Many people are asking, “can I take my dog for a walk?” or “can I go to the store?”

Residents can still go on walks and enjoy the outdoors as long as they practice social distancing.

The order still allows people to seek essentials like groceries and medicine.

Essential businesses and operations include:

All businesses are allowed to maintain the value of inventory and infrastructure, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or facilitate employees working remotely, but are required to cease all other activities.

Healthcare facilities and businesses that produce or provide medical care, supplies or medicine – this does not include fitness centers or gyms, massage parlors, tattoo shops, salons, nail salons or similar establishments.

Grocery stores, convenience stores or other places that sell food or household consumer products, restaurants and bars – but only for pickup/curbside/delivery

Nonprofits that ship or deliver groceries, food or goods, provide shelter, utilities, social services or other necessities

Food cultivations including farming, livestock and fishing

Food and beverage wholesaling, storage, warehousing and distribution business

Newspapers, television, radio and other media

Gas stations, vehicle-supply, vehicle-repair and related facilities

Banks and financial institutions

Hardware stores

Places that provide mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Laundromats and laundry service providers

Transportation services including rental, taxis and rideshares

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Facilities and shelters for adults and children

Long-term care facilities including hospice

Hotels and other commercial lodging

Professional services including accountants, lawyers and engineers

Construction

Childcare facilities providing services to first responders and all emergency personnel

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for exempt businesses

Federal, state and local government

Officials are also urging anyone who went on a ‘spring break’ trip to self-quarantine for 14 days. Mayor Lyda Krewson shared the following tweet,

The City of St. Louis shared some popular questions it has received since issuing the order.

Q: What is the purpose or the intent of this order and who does it apply to?

A: The order applies to individuals in the City of St. Louis. The intent is to further restrict social mixing & ensure the maximum number of people stay at home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19

Q: What about church and other places of worship?

A: They are considered essential and are allowed to hold services, but they must adhere to a previous City order restricting public gatherings and events to no more than 10 people.

Q: What if I don't comply with this order?

A: We believe most people want to people will comply because they want to help us #FlattenTheCurve.

However, we will enforce the order if violations are brought to our attention. It is a class A misdemeanor to violate this order.

Q: Am I allowed to go visit a loved one or hang out with a friend?

A: Nonessential social mixing is prohibited. Per the order, individuals living within the City must remain inside their home except for essential activities related to employment, health/safety & outdoor exercise

Q: Is public transportation still running?

A: Yes! Though there may be reduced hours or service, the order considers roads/highways, airports, light rail, buses, ride shares, taxis & Amtrak essential. Check the individual schedules in advance, though!

For questions on the order in St. Louis, contact the City of St. Louis Department of Health at 314-612-5100.

St. Louis County’s hotline is 314-615-2660, for general information visit stlcorona.com | Page also said if a business isn’t following the order, to contact: Countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com

Many places like churches and museums are offering virtual sessions.

