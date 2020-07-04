STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — Ste. Genevieve County has reported its first coronavirus-related death.

“We are very sad to report a Ste. Genevieve county senior resident passed away from medical conditions complicated by COVID-19,” the county health department wrote on Facebook. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

The health department said the family is cooperating with all quarantine recommendations and asked the public to respect their privacy while they grieve.

No other information was released.

Residents in the county responded to the news online with thoughts and prayers for the family. The county health department was so touched by the showing of support, another message was later shared on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who expressed compassion for the family struggling with the death of their loved one during this Corona virus(sic) pandemic. The community's sympathetic concern for the sufferings of the family is so wonderful and a positive reflection of the community support and unity we share,” the Facebook post said.

So far, 108 residents have been tested in Ste. Genevieve County. Six people have tested positive. The county is still waiting on 25 test results.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri with our interactive map below.

