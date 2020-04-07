x
coronavirus

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies of coronavirus in Florida

Stephen Cooper was 78 years old.
Credit: AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File
In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, people run from the collapse of one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. Stephen Cooper, far left, fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, has died from coronavirus, his family said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to coronavirus. 

He was 78. 

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

Cooper, who was 60 at the time, is seen on the far left with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm. He ducked to safety into a subway station, the Post said.

