ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area attractions are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus concerns.

Saint Louis Science Center closed on March 16 and said it will remain closed to the public through March 31.

City Museum is closed through March 31 to allow its staff and crew to practice social distancing. A note on its website said all daily admission tickets and memberships previously sold for the 2020 year will be valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is closed through March 31.

The Magic House and MADE for Kids is closed through March 30, according to its website.

The Saint Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden both remain open. The zoo said it has canceled all sponsored events through March 31, which includes the Museum Stores Garage Sale and Breakfast with the Bunny.

On its website, the Gateway Arch is still selling tickets to the tram ride.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced new large events and mass gathering guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The federal agency said it recommends for the next eight weeks organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that involve 50 people or more throughout the United States. That includes conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, etc.

St. Louis area leaders made the announcement to restrict social gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

According to a press release, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County, Ilinois, Board Chairman Mark Kern, and Madison County, Illinois, Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler agreed to take the following measures to prevent the spread:

Effective immediately and for the next eight weeks, scheduled events and social gatherings with more than 50 people in attendance are prohibited across all five jurisdictions, as recommended by the CDC. This decision will be reevaluated constantly in communication with the region’s top health care professionals.

It is recommended that by at least Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all public, private, charter, and parochial schools across all five jurisdictions close until further notice. This decision will be reevaluated by April 3.

In Missouri, decisions regarding the mandatory closures of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs remain under consideration and are expected to be made soon.

