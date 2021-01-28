St. Louis business back open after health department closure, owner calls for more communication

Wanniger's business was among dozens accused of violating the city's public health order

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis business shut down for violating COVID-19 orders is back open, and according to the owner, they shouldn't have been shut down in the first place.

"I understand they were doing their jobs but none of the facts were correct," said Bob Wanniger owner of G&W Bavarian-style sausage company on Parker Avenue.

Wanniger's business was among dozens accused of violating the city's public health order. His was the only one not considered a bar and restaurant.

"There needs to be a communication somehow to get the facts straight before someone just comes down and hands you a letter and say you're closed immediately for 30 days," said Wanniger.

The health order called for the business to be closed for 30 days, but they were allowed to reopen Wednesday after the health department said they resolved the issues.

According to the letter sent by St. Louis' health department, the business was in violation of order No. 8 requiring that all businesses monitor employee health and ensure employees are in good health and displaying no symptoms while they at work.

It also says they did not have a health permit.

"The frustrating part was that we didn't get to give our side of the story."

Wanniger said with a 50-year-old business, he understands the permit issue and was able to solve it, which is why they're back open. His biggest concern is being lumped in with other businesses, like bars and restaurants, for violating COVID-19 guidelines they take seriously.



"I think what happened is they assumed that the people that had covid were in the plant still working but they weren't aware that they had quarantined themselves for the 10 to 14 days."

5 On Your Side spoke with the health department. They say all violations were confirmed and have been resolved, at which time the business was allowed to reopen.