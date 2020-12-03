ST. LOUIS — As concern continues to grow over the coronavirus, St. Louis area businesses are stepping up cleaning procedures.

Sump Coffee said customers will not be able to use a reusable cup, but it will bring out a carafe and transfer it to your reusable cup

It also said, if possible, it would prefer customers use a credit card or contactless payment.

“If you start to feel unwell or show symptoms please consider visiting us when you feel better. Please be mindful that our team depends on feeling well to work,” Sump said on Instagram.

It said the café is making efforts to sanitize all common areas throughout the day. Sanitizer is available at the point of sale and water stations.

