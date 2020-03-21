ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city and county officials announced a 30-day stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both officials held separate press conferences Saturday afternoon and made the announcement.

City Mayor Lyda Krewson said there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 6 p.m. on March 23 and will last for 30 days.

Click here to read the full order

Individuals in the city and county are ordered to remain at home except as needed for the following activities: perform tasks essential to health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets – such as obtaining medical supplies or medicine, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home, to get or deliver necessary food, outdoor walking or exercise while maintaining social distancing of at least 6-feet from any other person or going to work.

County Executive Sam Page said the stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 23 and will last until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise modified.

All businesses are allowed to maintain the value of inventory and infrastructure, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or facilitate employees working remotely, but are required to cease all other activities.

The following businesses, nonprofits and institutions are exempt:

Healthcare facilities and businesses that produce or provide medical care, supplies or medicine – this does not include fitness centers or gyms, massage parlors, tattoo shops, salons, nail salons or similar establishments.

Grocery stores, convenience stores or other places that sell food or household consumer products, restaurants and bars – but only for pickup/curbside/delivery

Nonprofits that ship or deliver groceries, food or goods, provide shelter, utilities, social services or other necessities,

Food cultivations including farming, livestock and fishing

Food and beverage wholesaling, storage, warehousing and distribution business

Newspapers, television, radio and other media

Gas stations, vehicle-supply, vehicle-repair and related facilities

Banks and financial institutions

Hardware stores

Places that provide mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Laundromats and laundry service providers

Transportation services including rental, taxis and rideshares

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Facilities and shelters for adults and children

Long-term care facilities including hospice

Hotels and other commercial lodging

Professional services including accountants, lawyers and engineers

Construction

Childcare facilities providing services to first responders and all emergency personnel

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for exempt businesses

Federal, state and local government

Gov. Parson announced a statewide order that requires social distancing Saturday afternoon.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop, this is a critical step in protecting the health and safety of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all citizens to practice social distancing and abide by this order, which is backed by intense deliberation and knowledge.”

The order will take effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23 and remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6 unless extended by further order of the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport sent out a press release that said it is open and will remain open through the largest restrictions announced.

“The airport is an essential and critical operation that remains open to accommodate travel for a number of reasons, including essential government, infrastructure, business, and healthcare operations,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “We also remain open to serve those who need to return to St. Louis or leave our region to travel home. There are also many cases when people must travel to take care of relatives outside of the region.”

Several airport restaurants and concessions will remain open as part of the airport’s essential operations. Those operations will follow the latest regional health mandates when applicable, a press release said.

