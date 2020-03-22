ST. LOUIS — There are now 10 people in the City of St. Louis who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city’s health department released an update on Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. on March 21, there are 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city, 14 pending test results and 72 people that are being monitored.

Saturday afternoon, city and county officials announced a stay-at-home order that goes into effect on March 23.

Both officials held separate press conferences Saturday afternoon and made the announcement.

City Mayor Lyda Krewson said there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 6 p.m. on March 23 and will last for 30 days.

County Executive Sam Page said the stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 23 and will last until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise modified.

As of March 21, there are 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Gov. Parson also announced a statewide order that requires social distancing.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop, this is a critical step in protecting the health and safety of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all citizens to practice social distancing and abide by this order, which is backed by intense deliberation and knowledge.”

The order will take effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23 and remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6 unless extended by further order of the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

