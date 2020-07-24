St. Louis County Circuit Court to return to 'Operating Phase Zero' after employees test positive for COVID-19

All in-person proceedings will be rescheduled and grand jury proceedings will be postponed. Court proceedings and trials will continue through video conferencing.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Circuit Court announced it will be returning to “Operating Phase Zero” after several courthouse employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press release, the court announced it will be restricting all public access to the courthouse.

All in-person proceedings will be rescheduled and grand jury proceedings will be postponed.

However, this does not mean the courts are closed.

All court proceedings and trials will continue through video conferencing, the release said.

“The courts are an essential public service, and the wheels of justice must continue to turn,” Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton said in a press release. “Our judges and I.T. staff have developed innovative ways to make that happen remotely. Yet, with the number of cases of COVID-19 rising sharply in St. Louis County and throughout the state, an additional level of caution is necessary to protect the health of our employees and the public. It is essential that we reduce personal contact and density in our building as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.”

Those seeking orders of protection may enter the building to file their petitions, as the Adult Abuse Office remains open.

Starting this week, the court will operate with a “greatly reduced staff”, with as many employees as possible working from home.