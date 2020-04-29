STL faith leaders urge people to stay home as Missouri plans to reopen

ST. LOUIS — Area religious leaders are using their influence to encourage people to stay at home. This, as some businesses plan to reopen May 4.



Faith leaders from the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition are preaching for people to stay at home.



"Let us take shelter and stay at home until the storm passes over," Bishop Elijah Hankerson said.



The group held a press conference Tuesday morning in response to Governor Mike Parson's announcement that Missouri would reopen in phases.



"Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while. but I am confident Missourians will abide by the guidance as we move forward," Gov. Parson said.



For people in St. Louis and St. Louis County, local businesses will remain closed indefinitely.