STL faith leaders urge people to stay home as Missouri plans to reopen

ST. LOUIS — Area religious leaders are using their influence to encourage people to stay at home. This, as some businesses plan to reopen May 4.
Faith leaders from the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition are preaching for people to stay at home.
"Let us take shelter and stay at home until the storm passes over," Bishop Elijah Hankerson said.
The group held a press conference Tuesday morning in response to Governor Mike Parson's announcement that Missouri would reopen in phases.
"Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while. but I am confident Missourians will abide by the guidance as we move forward," Gov. Parson said.
For people in St. Louis and St. Louis County, local businesses will remain closed indefinitely.
A pastor gave a grim warning to people who venture out of the region to get non-essential services.
"I know you wanna know where those places are, they've been open all along. It's called the funeral home, it's called the mortuary, and those who violate the safe distancing practices are great candidates for getting your hair done and getting your nails done," he said.
St. Louis County accounts for a large number of the state's cases and deaths, with black residents seeing a disproportionate number among deaths.
During the news conference, the deaconess foundation announced they will be investing $2.2 million in support of COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts in the St. Louis region.
