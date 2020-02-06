St. Louis Housing Authority offering mobile COVID-19 testing this week

Testing is open to everyone, and no referral is needed

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority is offering mobile COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The housing authority partnered with the St. Louis City Department of Health for the testing, which will be provided by Affinia Healthcare. The events are "an effort to ensure that residents and participants have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19," it said.

Tests will be provided from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the St. Louis Housing Authority at 1401 Lasalle Ln., and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the St. Louis Housing Authority Headquarters on 3520 Page Blvd.

Testing is open to everyone, and no referral is needed. There is no out-of-pocket cost, but patients are asked to bring proof of ID and health insurance information, if applicable, for billing purposes.

St. Louis Housing Authority In an effort to ensure that residents and participants have an oppor... tunity to be tested for COVID-19, the St. Louis Housing Authority is partnering with Affinia and the City of St. Louis Health Department to offer mobile testing at Al Chappelle Community Center and the SLHA Headquarters. Please share!