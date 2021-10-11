STL Metro Task force reports slight increase of COVID cases as we look to the next phase

Head of the St. Louis Metro Task Force Dr. Clay Dunagan reported a nearly 6% increase of new cases in the region which is expected heading into the holidays.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases heading into winter, but local health leaders say it's nothing to worry about too much.

"I think for right now we're looking at a period that's likely to be stable to slightly increasing rates in the coming weeks," Head of the St. Louis Metro Task Force Dr. Clay Dunagan said.

As the holiday season approaches, Dunagan explained the region's COVID-19 trends during their most recent briefing.

"This is the 14-day rolling average, looking at it week over week and unfortunately we are in positive territory for the first time in a while, up almost 6%," Dunagan said.

Dunagan expects to see the data go through ebbs and flows in the coming months as we enter this new, endemic phase of the disease, comparable to the flu.

"There's been a lot of discussion about, as with other respiratory conditions, if we're going to see a seasonal kind of component to COVID. Certainly, we did see our largest surge last wintertime," Dr. Rachel Charney, Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon said.

She believes we're still a few years away from COVID reaching a steady state.

"This a little different from other colds and flus that most people are exposed to at some point throughout their childhood and it's kind of spread out verses we still have a large part of our population that's still susceptible," Charney said.

Dunagan and Charney say vaccinations are the best way to mitigate the virus.

"That would be probably a best case that it just becomes one of those that is here for a few months in the winter and then goes away for the rest of the year," Dunagan said.

"I suspect that this is something that's going to remain at some level within our population for the long term," Charney said.

As many of us spend the holidays with our families,