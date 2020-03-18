ST. LOUIS — The impact of COVID-19 social distancing is going to be felt far and wide.

Restaurants and businesses are closing down to stop the spread of the virus. The ones that don't shut down have to abide by a ban on dine-in service beginning Friday morning.

5 On Your Side spoke to Tom Chulick, the CEO of the St. Louis Regional Chamber to find out how they're trying to help businesses during this time.

They've launched a website, which is data driven and has resources for businesses. It's constantly being updated.

They'll also be sending a survey to all their members to get a better idea on the impacts of the pandemic and what issues they need help with. From there, they'll take that information to elected officials.

COVID-19 is a very fluid situation from everyone. That applies to what happens next with supporting businesses.

Chulick said they are working to find a solution.

"Legislators are working on trying to provide some stop-gap program. I was just on several calls this morning with elected officials working on and providing some stop gap measures," Chulick said.

He explained many businesses have started to get creative during this time. They're using social media to connect with customers and employees and using delivery or curbside pick ups. For one example, Crown Candy announced Tuesday morning it'll be doing just that, as they're close their dining room.

"We’ve been in business for 107 years and we closed for major repairs, some painting like that, but never this severe and drastic. We’ll make it work, we’ll figure it out. We need to protect our customers, we need to protect our employees. The sooner we get this done the sooner we get back to normal," owner Andy Karandzieff said.

They'll do curbside only and offer online ordering for candy.

"We’ll get you chocolate cake, a chili dog, a shake, whatever you need. We’ll take it out to the car to you. We’ll take care of you!" Karandzieff said.

This is a crucial time for Crown Candy, as it's peak season.

"Right now, we should have a full house waiting 30, 40 minutes for a table and the candy stand should be packed selling rabbits and eggs, and it’s not just happening," Karandzieff said.

During Easter time, workers at Crown Candy make 4,000 pounds of chocolate and 9,000 Easter bunnies.

But more than anything, he's worried about his employees.

"I’ve got 30 employees and some have been with me for 40 years, and it breaks my heart trying to get by, and I’ll try to keep them employed and payed as much we can," Karandzieff said.

"We are trying to advocate for businesses, so they have essential resources. Chambers are there when businesses are good and when times get challenging, and that’s what is happening right now," Chulick said.