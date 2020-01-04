ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis will start breaking down its COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, the office of Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.

The change will allow for better tracking of what areas are being hit harder by the virus.

St. Louis reported its first COVID-19 case, a Saint Louis University student, on March 16. On Tuesday evening, St. Louis reported 195 cases, which is a 45-case increase from Monday.

"In order to truly know what we are up against with #COVID19 and how many people are infected, we need more testing," Krewson said in a Tweet Tuesday.

The number of cases in Missouri surpassed 1,000 Monday, 23 days after the first case was announced in the state.

